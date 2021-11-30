Coming home is meant to evoke a feeling of warmth, love and support from those who raise us — in other words, a place of safety and security. Instead, coming home to the Republican Party now means returning to an abusive household, in which the so-called adults are too busy yelling epithets and sending death threats to librarians, teachers and school board members about nonsense such as book-banning, anti-science rhetoric and phantom ideology in the public schools to notice that their children are living in fear for their futures.