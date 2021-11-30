The Nov. 27 Metro section included the headline “In Va. race, White women came home.” Is the implication that White women’s natural place (besides the kitchen, perhaps?) is in the Republican Party? 

Coming home is meant to evoke a feeling of warmth, love and support from those who raise us — in other words, a place of safety and security. Instead, coming home to the Republican Party now means returning to an abusive household, in which the so-called adults are too busy yelling epithets and sending death threats to librarians, teachers and school board members about nonsense such as book-banning, anti-science rhetoric and phantom ideology in the public schools to notice that their children are living in fear for their futures.

It’s not a home anyone should want to enter. 

Lisa Braun-Kenigsberg, Potomac