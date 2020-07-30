He was Gen. Robert E. Lee’s most effective commander, the only Confederate general to win battles in the Eastern and Western theaters of the Civil War. If Lee had listened, he would have led the South to victory at Gettysburg. Longstreet served as U.S. marshal and ambassador to the Ottoman Empire after the war.
Yet only in 1998 was a statue to Longstreet erected at Gettysburg, apparently the only one anywhere in the United States, although at least four Southern states could claim him as a native son.
If the South’s statues were truly about history and heritage, rather than hate from the Jim Crow era, Longstreet would be honored in Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Louisiana — all places he lived and fought. But Lee’s “old war horse” told the truth when the “Lost Cause” and “states’ rights” myths began to sugarcoat horror: “I never heard of any other cause of the . . . [Civil War] than slavery.”
Willing to admit his mistake, the general did what was right after the war. As militia commander in Louisiana, Longstreet stood up and literally fought for the rights of freedmen.
Randy Salzman, Charlottesville