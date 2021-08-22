The article didn’t mention a big change that contributed to this, notably a ruling on Sept. 4, 2018, by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in the case of Martin v. City of Boise that found cities cannot ban people from camping in public places unless they had adequate shelter available. Though this primarily impacted the Western states under the 9th Circuit, until litigated, it is fair to assume that similar bans against camping in public spaces across the nation are on shaky legal ground.
D.C. may have laws saying people can’t camp on public spaces, but in trying to enforce that law, the District would be walking into a legal minefield. Same goes for the National Park Service, because many camps are on land administered by the NPS. The 2018 ruling has tied the hands of local officials out West, and I fear it is guiding policy choices here as well even if most people don’t know anything about the law.
Richard N. McGlothlin,
Washington