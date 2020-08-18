The Secret Service says, “a traffic stop was made” — the car was parked — and they “are looking into the incident.”
Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) wrote the director of the Secret Service and the (illegally, according to the Government Accountability Office, as the Aug. 16 news article “Top DHS officials not legally eligible to fill roles, GAO finds” reported) acting secretary of Homeland Security, asking that specific questions be answered within five business days. According to Ms. Norton’s website, she “has not received a response to her questions” and she “sent a second letter . . . demanding answers.” Homeland Security and the Secret Service are no more capable than many other law enforcement agencies of investigating themselves.
The public, Congress and the family are still waiting for an answer from the Park Police in the killing of Bijan Ghaisar [“Nearly three years of stonewalling,” editorial, Aug. 7]. Has our culture become so accustomed to corruption and misbehavior by members of federal law enforcement that we now accept “it is what it is”?
William R. Burns Jr., Washington