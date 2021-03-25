Major threats to our well-being — pandemics, climate crises, economic inequalities — cannot be stopped by the military. Has the time come for U.S. taxpayers to redirect their tax levy away from runaway military funding and toward health and human services, the environment and civilian jobs that strengthen our economy, education and democracy?
Harold A. Penner, Akron, Pa.
Fareed Zakaria’s comparison of the U.S. and Chinese defense budgets was ludicrous. The Chinese armed forces have two principal missions: to protect the nation’s borders and to control the South China Sea. The former mission enables the Chinese armed forces to use internal (civilian) transport, including civilian airlines and other “cheap” facilities to maintain its armed forces. Moving a troop unit during an exercise can be measured in hundreds of miles — not thousands.
The United States has troops and aircraft in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, requiring long-distance transport and support activities. U.S. military forces are engaged in combat in the Middle East and in Africa. The U.S. Navy maintains forces in the Western Pacific and Mediterranean, with regular exercises (with allies) in other ocean areas. The United States also supports the NATO infrastructure. U.S. military intelligence and reconnaissance incur costs that the Chinese armed forces do not have. China buys much of its military equipment from Russia, further reducing its military budget. The United States develops essentially all of its military hardware.
Without addressing the validity of U.S. military programs, operations and deployments, the difference in the U.S. and Chinese military budgets are obvious. I expected better from Mr. Zakaria.
Norman Polmar, Alexandria
The writer was a consultant to
the U.S. and Chinese navies.