Fear of a primary challenger initially spurs congressional Republicans to embrace Mr. Trump’s post-election subterfuge. Self-preservation even eclipses the danger, violence and constitutional betrayal they experienced on Jan. 6. After a harrowing six-hour delay, 147 Republicans voted to affirm the lie that spawned the insurrection. History will record those who chose job security over the peaceful transfer of power that defines American democracy.
One hundred and forty-seven congressional Republicans ended the Trump presidency exactly where they began: standing with a morally and ethically empty man to further their political and personal ambitions. Except this time, five people died.
Maryellen Donnellan, Falls Church