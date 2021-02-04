My stepson works for a large chain grocery store in Maryland. He is on the front line, sanitizing carts and bagging groceries. He would love to be vaccinated. But neither Montgomery County nor the state of Maryland is working with him to make this happen.

Susan Fritschler, Washington

AD

A picture paints a thousand words, but only two words came to mind when looking at a photograph that accompanied the Jan. 31 Outlook essay “The pandemic is changing how we treat unemployment”: White privilege. The photo showed a group of people waiting in a tightly packed line at a Kentucky unemployment office. Most are wearing masks, but three individuals very prominently appear maskless. They are White. The other people, all in masks, appear to be racial minorities whose communities have been disproportionately ravaged by the coronavirus. Either the elderly White folks pictured here are depending on the efforts of others for their own protection, heedless of the fact that they are possibly endangering all around them, or they are making a deliberate choice to flout science, public health appeals and common decency, to enjoy their unencumbered “freedom.”

AD

In a way, I am glad those people’s faces are uncovered; it makes their selfishness and ignorance plain for all to see.

Rebecca Frank, Oakton

AD

The Jan. 29 front-page Voices from the Pandemic article “ ‘I was lucky to find this vaccine anywhere,’ ” about vaccinologist Stanley Plotkin, was a tremendous commentary on many fronts about our deplorable situation right now. He spoke about his frustration getting the vaccine at 88 years old and cannot believe that the process can be so complicated. We all feel this same anxiety and frustration.

I have signed my 92-year-old mother-in-law up to countless “vaccine preregistration” lists with no luck and have spoken to one of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s interns, who knew less than I did.

Yes, our government is certainly to blame, and I do see hope coming. But the lack of honest, concrete information up to this point is unacceptable. Mr. Plotkin’s point about opinions and damaging conspiracy theories being dangerous is a huge part of why we are in this situation. These people absolutely need to be stopped. As in everything, the most important thing is truth.