Safe cities and suburbs sure sound great to me. There is just one problem with this argument: Mr. Trump has been in charge for almost four years, so why is this mayhem even happening? Why hasn’t he protected us already? Why is this violence on the increase on his watch? According to an FBI report last year, hate crimes were at a 16-year high, and mass shootings have increased to an average of eight per year during Mr. Trump’s reign.
Why does police violence — against Black people and protesters — seem to be on the rise? If Republicans are the law-and-order party, where’s the law and order? If Mr. Trump couldn’t control this chaos in his first four years, why should we believe that he would do better with four more?
Matthew Parrinello, Asheville, N.C.