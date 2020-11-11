A future would-be dictator could be from either party. I have no confidence that the people of either party would stand up. Mr. Trump had the will but not the discipline or the strategic vision to take over (I think; there hasn’t been a peaceful transfer of power yet).

The danger of the Trump era was that he has clearly shown that it can be done. The only question now is when — unless we collectively take steps to strengthen institutions and clarify and give teeth to laws that make it impossible.

We have seen that “norms” are not enough, nor are laws with no enforcement mechanism. This needs to be a bipartisan issue. We have work to do to ensure the people remain in power indefinitely.

Beau Obetts, Annandale

Regarding the Nov. 6 front-page article “Polls raise red flags for future contests” and other articles about polls’ shortcomings:

I was a reporter and editor at a small New Hampshire daily about 20 years ago. We devoted a great deal of our scarce resources to covering politics, especially during presidential election years, given the importance of the state’s primary. But we had one firm rule: No reporting on polls.

We had several reasons. Polls could simply be wrong (see: 2016 and 2020 presidential elections). Sometimes, polls could be self-fulfilling prophecies, generating more donations and bandwagon support than warranted (or, conversely, dooming the prospects of worthy candidates who fared poorly in polls).

But mostly, our newsroom leaders knew that “horse-race” reporting on polls, while easy, diverted our readers’ attention from what really matters in our elections and did little to promote a functioning democracy and well-informed citizenry.

So, instead, we took the harder route. We focused heavily on reporting and explaining the candidates’ positions on the issues. We also reported on campaign finances: who was donating to whom and what the money was spent on. And we talked to a lot of voters to get their opinions. And even though we abstained from reporting on polls, we never ran out of content. It just took more work.

For our nation’s sake, I hope the media learns its lessons from the 2016 and 2020 elections and reduces its heavy reliance on reporting polls in future election cycles. But I doubt it.

Robert Rand, Chevy Chase

I don’t see why everyone assumes the polls were wrong. I am a mathematician, and I believe in science and math and statistics. The truth is that the polls were correct; it was the election that got it wrong.

Polls don’t make you show a picture identification; polls don’t make you register if you haven’t voted in a long time; polls don’t have the president and his party trying everything they can think of to stop half the people from responding or having their answers count.

The difference between the election and the polls measures the effectiveness of the Republican trickery and suppression.

Joel M. Cohen, Washington

Let us not forget President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris’s campaign manager, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, who ran an excellent campaign. She was brought in at a critical low point and took control without attracting any attention to herself. Having three younger children and running a campaign amid the pandemic restrictions was no easy feat. She never let her ego get involved. It was all about the candidates. She was truly amazing. Kudos to her.

Linda Finkel-Talvadkar,

Washington

Thanks for pulling together the historic trend data showing “How Georgia became a swing state” [news, Nov. 9] over the past few decades. We are taught to think in terms of red states and blue states, but the maps and charts clearly demonstrate that the red/blue divide is more evident between blue cities/suburbs and red rural areas. In that sense, Georgia today looks more like Pennsylvania or New York, or, for that matter, most states in this past election.

Building bridges between red and blue regions within each state will be a major challenge for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris. Perhaps funding actual bridges could help. A major infrastructure bill early in the new administration might offer opportunities to reach common ground.