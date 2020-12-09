Two centuries ago, many White Americans repulsed by slavery nevertheless condemned radical abolition because it would push Southerners to rebel. White citizens who want to be true allies of Black Americans should consider struggling to overcome not only racism but also our internal resistance to radical change. In the words of Frederick Douglass, “Those who profess to favor freedom, and deprecate agitation, are men who want crops without plowing up the ground, they want rain without thunder and lightning.”
Hugh Taft-Morales, Takoma Park
Paul Butler was wrong in his assessment of former president Barack Obama’s so-called radical cynicism. “Defund the police” is a terrible slogan. A slogan’s intent is to succinctly capture an essential message of an organization. Mr. Butler suggested that most of us are too stupid to complete the linguistic gymnastics necessary to fully understand the meaning of “defund.” Mr. Obama is correct to say this slogan makes it less likely to attain police reform. I am White, and I support Black Lives Matter, and I find Mr. Butler’s remark “that the people it [the slogan] turns off were unlikely to support the effort anyway” condescending. It is equally insulting that he suggested those turned off by the slogan “bristle at . . . the reform itself.”
Most people bristle at defunding the police, so it was no surprise that President Trump exploited this slogan by suggesting lawlessness and anarchy in our towns and suburbs. We do need to have a reformed police force — one that eliminates military-style tactics, brutality and racism. “Reform police” would have served all of us better.
Linda Hollingsworth, Great Falls