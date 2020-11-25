The reason some states recently went Democratic, but are now GOP strongholds, lies more with the fact that they were Dixiecrat. The Dixiecrats now are the GOP core. West Virginia was once a Democratic stronghold. But it doesn’t vote Republican now because it is rural; it votes red because it is White.

Tom Beal, Glenn Dale

Many of the assertions in Jeff Greenfield’s essay are subject to reasonable disagreement. One is not. He maintained that Article V of the Constitution forever forecloses altering the allocation of Senate seats by providing that “No state, without its consent, shall be deprived of its equal suffrage in the Senate.” At first blush, he may appear to be right. That sentence is unequivocal. In fact, however, it would not have been possible for the framers to prevent future generations from amending the Constitution to do anything they want, including excising this sentence from Article V and then either abolishing the Senate or altering the allocation of senators — so long as they follow one of the two routes established in Article V for amending the founding document.

The first method requires a two-thirds vote of each chamber of Congress, followed by ratification by three-quarters of the states. The second requires convening a constitutional convention upon the application of two-thirds of the states, followed by ratification of any ensuing amendments by three-quarters of the states. While it is unlikely that supermajorities ever could be mustered to deprive small states of their “equal suffrage in the Senate,” that is a function of the number of smaller states we currently have, not some constitutional perpetuity.