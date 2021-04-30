The disruption has gone on for months and is, frankly, outrageous. This is more than a private-sector dispute. White’s Ferry is a public service linking two public roads connecting two counties in two states and normally handles hundreds of cars each day.
White’s Ferry is a critical public transportation route that saves hundreds of thousands of additional miles from being traveled and carbon dioxide emitted, so our government leaders are responsible for helping resolve this dispute. A main road in our area is continuing to be held hostage, and government intervention appears to be the only remaining option to restore this critical connection between Maryland and Virginia. The study Loudoun and Montgomery counties proposed is well intended but will take months to conclude. That may be the only way to show both parties involved that this is serious and involves thousands of people who deserve service.
Link Hoewing, Beallsville