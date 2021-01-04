The only way a $2,000-per-person stimulus check makes sense to me is if it goes to the unemployed or underemployed individual who might really be helped by it and to the businesses that have been badly hurt by shutdowns ordered by the government.

David A. Caplan, St. Michaels, Md.

I was profoundly disappointed by the Dec. 30 editorial suggesting that $2,000 survival checks are “wasteful” because “much of [the money] is going to be saved, not spent.”

It is no secret that our government has failed to provide basic economic assistance to the millions significantly affected by the pandemic. Will some folks receive money they don’t need? Of course, but that is a small price to pay to get relief to those who need it most.

This editorial served as a painful reminder of the disconnect between the working class and the “working from home” class. Right now in our country there is a crisis of hunger, evictions and medical debt. The people who are suffering deserve so much more, but $2,000 is the least we can do.

David Kwartler, Washington

Regarding the Dec. 31 front-page article “Push for $2,000 checks hits wall”:

In these days of “defund” movements, how about defunding the Senate? After all, even if a majority of its members agree on something, under the Senate’s arcane rules, the Senate is incapable of doing anything unless the majority leader agrees. The Senate needs only one member, the majority leader, and the government could realize significant savings by eliminating all of the costs associated with the other 99 members and their staffs.