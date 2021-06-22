Chris Bartlett, Philadelphia
It seems to me that the U.S. bishops are defying not just the Vatican but also Jesus, who fed the multitudes and died for all sinners. Jesus was not so picky about who was to be nourished with food for the body or the soul. On the contrary: His unfathomable love and mercy were all-encompassing.
The U.S. church is losing members as it is. Do not expect it to grow and flourish again until the bishops practice the same love, humility and inclusiveness that Jesus modeled when he was judged and condemned by misguided religious authorities.
Lois A. Vitt, Nellysford, Va.