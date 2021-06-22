Regarding the June 19 front-page article “Catholic bishops advance rite limit”:

After presiding for decades over the sexual abuse of children by priests, U.S. Catholic bishops should tread carefully before denying the sacrament to those they judge immoral. Would they exclude from the sacrament those within their own body who protected abusive priests and bishops?

Chris Bartlett, Philadelphia

It seems to me that the U.S. bishops are defying not just the Vatican but also Jesus, who fed the multitudes and died for all sinners. Jesus was not so picky about who was to be nourished with food for the body or the soul. On the contrary: His unfathomable love and mercy were all-encompassing.

The U.S. church is losing members as it is. Do not expect it to grow and flourish again until the bishops practice the same love, humility and inclusiveness that Jesus modeled when he was judged and condemned by misguided religious authorities.

Lois A. Vitt, Nellysford, Va.