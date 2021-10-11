I was pleased to see the Oct. 6 news article “Trillion-dollar coin could help or worsen U.S. debt” address the critical question of whose picture should be on the coin. Dead presidents are often honored by minting coins with their picture, and, of course, Ronald Reagan would deserve this honor for running up the debt with his trickle-down tax cuts. Wouldn’t former president George W. Bush also be deserving for adding trillions of dollars in debt on the Iraq and Afghanistan wars? Former president Donald Trump would probably be flattered, and his supporters thrilled, to see his picture on the coin, because of his unpaid trillion-dollar tax cuts for the rich.