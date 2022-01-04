I invited him to give the keynote address to a conservation group I was involved with in Britain, and he talked in troubling language of the coming global warming crisis, with melting icecaps and the like. That was in 1984, nearly 40 years ago. He developed investigational methods to give a deep look into ecology in general, and into rainforest deforestation, changing carbon dioxide levels and other issues among the many places where it could be applied.
The deaths of Lovejoy and E.O. Wilson within days of each other marked the lengthening and passing of time between early concern for the environment and the movement of the giants into the lexicon of brilliant and caring exemplars. The question is: Who will replace them?
Larry O’Reilly, Arlington