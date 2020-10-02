Their fears are not so different from those of many people of color, who similarly feel victimized and marginalized and are worried about their children’s futures. The perspectives of some people of color, while starkly different from the perspectives of these men, are similarly heartfelt and based on how they have been treated in life. Whoever wins the election similarly should listen intently to the communities of color, the LGBTQ community, the many women of our nation and other Americans who are struggling. These people feel someone is tilting the scale against them. We suffer together; we just do not always know that the other person is suffering, too.

We are in this (the great experiment in democracy) together. We never should perceive fellow Americans as enemies. Doing so plays into the hands of adversaries. It is a vulnerability that unfriendly foreign intelligence services will exploit to weaken us. Moreover, it is simply wrong.

AD

AD

We are on the precipice of enormous social change. It is incumbent on the winner of the election to delve deeply into the social, economic and disparity issues that are pulling at the seams of the patchwork quilt that is our nation. It is incumbent on each of us to assist whoever tries earnestly to help us. It is a matter of what is best for America.

Justin Jackson, Ashburn