The pandemic and exploding national debt worldwide have made inflation all but inevitable. The near-collapse of our banking system in 2008 created a wide lane for an alternative, less-costly system of exchange. The total capitalization of bitcoin is about a 12th that of gold, the age-old hedge against inflation. Taken together with bitcoin’s much lower holding costs, it is grossly underpriced relative to gold. It might not be too far-fetched to imagine a time when we ask, “What’s the point of the dollar?”
Brian Forst, Reston