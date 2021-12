The Dec. 19 news article “Is nuclear energy green? France and Germany fall into opposing camps.” did not include several of the most important facts regarding France’s choice of nuclear energy versus Germany’s opting for renewables (wind, solar and biomass). France spent less than 400 billion euros on 58 nuclear power plants and gained about 400 terawatt-hours of electricity per year. Germany expended about 500 billion euros and gets only 226 terawatt-hours of power per annum. And 45 terawatt-hours of Germany’s renewable electricity comes from burning biomass, which generates large quantities of air pollution.