One should entail the other. Consider the implications of “bone-chilling but legal.” Now, the public has the fatalistic belief that our system of justice, even in the hands of a new administration, is corrupt and animated by one principle: elite impunity. The media should explain why Mr. Trump and Mr. Clark have not been arrested. Are coups legal? Election tampering? What is the time frame for investigating and prosecuting such evident crimes? Maybe there are good reasons Mr. Clark and Mr. Trump walk free, but to laymen it’s inscrutable.
Brendan Martin, Falls Church