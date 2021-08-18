In her Aug. 15 Sunday Opinion column, “The most dangerous Trump official you’ve never heard of needs to be heard from,” Ruth Marcus examined the plot by President Donald Trump and Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark to overturn election results. One phrase was disturbingly discordant. She asked “whether this activity was merely bone-chilling or rises to the level of a criminal offense.”

One should entail the other. Consider the implications of “bone-chilling but legal.” Now, the public has the fatalistic belief that our system of justice, even in the hands of a new administration, is corrupt and animated by one principle: elite impunity. The media should explain why Mr. Trump and Mr. Clark have not been arrested. Are coups legal? Election tampering? What is the time frame for investigating and prosecuting such evident crimes? Maybe there are good reasons Mr. Clark and Mr. Trump walk free, but to laymen it’s inscrutable.

Brendan Martin, Falls Church