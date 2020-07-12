Though I respect the ability and right of other poll workers and voters to consider and make their own decisions, I frankly encourage all poll workers to resign immediately en masse, as this would be the most effective way to short-circuit this madness.
In every field of endeavor, it is those who are closest to it and actually involved in it who have the most say and power about how business is or is not conducted, about what is acceptable and what is absolutely not acceptable.
It is not acceptable for the state to require poll workers and voters to become human sacrifices for a partisan, anti-science, anti-public-health governor (of any party).
Steve Johns, Greenbelt