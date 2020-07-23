I remain baffled by those who equate “freedom” or patriotism with refusing to wear a mask. Having grown up during World War II, I remember well the sacrifices we at home were asked to make to protect ourselves and our neighbors. Among them were severe rationing of food, gasoline and other day-to-day essentials. We were also asked to spend hours in blackouts in our homes. At school, we hid under our desks during the frequent air-raid drills. We, as a nation, willingly put up with these restrictions. We did this to ensure our “freedom.” At that time, the enemy was thousands of miles away, not, as today, in our restaurants, grocery stores and gyms. We were fortunate in having a president who evoked our patriotism and rallied us to go beyond our selfish needs for the greater good of our country.