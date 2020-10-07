Before he was elected, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve T. Descano said one aspect of the commonwealth attorney’s job is to engage the community and that engagement includes transparency. He wrote, “A Commonwealth’s Attorney cannot conduct operations in secret; doing so represents a failure as an elected official.”
Just weeks into Mr. Descano’s term, he released a statement saying his office would investigate this killing: “We’ve been working tirelessly to comb through evidence and work towards a final determination on how to proceed.”
Mr. Descano has been in office for nine months. However, that would seem to be sufficient time to decide if he intends to bring charges against the officers who killed Ghaisar. After all, his predecessor, Ray Morrogh, had taken the initial steps to impanel a grand jury, but federal authorities refused to allow FBI agents to testify, and Mr. Morrogh’s term expired. I have been in touch with Mr. Morrogh, whom I do not know, and he assured me he left an extensive file with everything needed to go forward.
The door was left ajar, but Mr. Descano has yet to go through. I am one of many waiting for justice. I hope he does not disappoint.
John Kevin Bergen, Alexandria