These practices seem blatantly unjust to me. Is there any wonder that so many employers are finding it difficult to find enough people willing to fill their vacancies? What to do? Speak with your local retailer about their employment practices and urge them to provide a living compensation to their hourly wage workers.
John Hisle, Bethesda
The surprisingly low-growth employment numbers released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics last week caught many people off guard [“Sluggish jobs data underlines employment recovery gap,” news, Oct. 9]. Efforts to explain why the jobs numbers were not more robust have blamed everything from blips to hurricanes. Other reasons include fear of the coronavirus, lack of child care, an unwillingness to return to underpaid, drudge jobs and long-hauler covid victims who still are not well enough to work.
I wonder, however, if there is another reason for the dispirited jobs numbers: People are discovering they can live on less while enjoying more, be it time with their families, discovering nearby pleasure in parks, museums and historical sites, or returning to long-set-aside interests. Others are discovering the Internet of possibilities that beckons them to start-ups and self-run businesses. A lot of us also have learned that reining in mindless spending has its own happiness in taking care of what we have. It’s hard to know how many of these people there are, but I bet more than we think.
Traer Sunley, Washington