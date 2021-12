In March 1990, I facilitated a meeting at Crottorf Castle of policy planning directors from NATO and Warsaw Pact countries to discuss the future security architecture of Europe. In a side meeting, Sergei Tarasenko, Russia’s policy planning director, said his government was prepared to accept the reunification of Germany in return for an agreement not to station any NATO troops east of the Oder-Neisse Line, which separated East Germany and Poland. There have been fierce arguments since as to whether that agreement was ever formally enshrined in the 1990 U.S.-Soviet negotiations. Whichever side of that argument is right, however, one thing is abundantly clear: Mr. Putin and the national security establishment in Russia firmly believe that a pledge at the highest levels was made and subsequently broken. This “betrayal” is at the heart of Russia’s paranoia and fear that Ukraine would fall under NATO’s umbrella.