Not even considering the suffering and death this statistic represents, think of the opportunities the coronavirus will have to develop additional variants, some of which could be far more transmissible and lethal than delta. As an 83-year-old woman with a serious lung condition, I am quite aware that the waning immunity of the two shots I have received puts me at risk for contracting the virus. I almost certainly would be a candidate for the booster. And yet, what about the poor countries right here in our own hemisphere — Haiti, for example? Do we just avert our eyes? I believe this is a dilemma with which we should all struggle.