However, I see no connection between their success and making community college “free.” Through a series of jobs, a scholarship and my parents’ assistance, I was able to earn a bachelor’s degree. I was also able to finance college tuition for both of my children.
But, so far, no one has been able to adequately explain to me why I must pay to educate anyone else for “free.” I paid college tuition for three; I should not be compelled to pay for anyone else’s education.
Terry J. Harbonic, Germantown