While not arguing the merits of the criteria, I do believe they unnecessarily limit potential new names. Moreover, replacing one person’s name with that of another will be divisive. Since DCPS is not applying these criteria retroactively to a high school named for its geographical location (Eastern), its neighborhood (Anacostia) or its image (School Without Walls), why not allow that same latitude now? For example, “Tenleytown High School” would be named for a family that settled and established businesses in the area in the 1780s. The name would highlight its neighborhood location and is well-liked by area residents. It was not long ago that, responding to requests by local citizens, the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority changed the name of the planned “Tenley Circle” subway stop to “Tenleytown.”