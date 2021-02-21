The coup will fail because it is not 1988, and military commander Gen. Min Aung Hlaing has made a big blunder. There is intense hatred of a brutal military, whose leaders do not seem to have learned from the past. The coup will fail because the freedom-loving, enlightened, tech-savvy youths were trained in methods of nonviolent opposition at seminars conducted in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in the late 1980s — based on the teachings of professor Gene Sharp of Boston, a world-renowned and respected specialist in this field. President Biden, and his foreign policy and security officials, should privately send a strong message of severe consequences to the general to abstain from any indiscriminate brutality against the civil disobedience leaders. There are signs that the military is planning to create widespread chaos by using hardened criminals, more than 23,000 of whom have just been released from prisons across the country. They must know not only that the world is watching, but also that it will act.