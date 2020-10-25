Mr. Merrill’s conclusion that curbside voting is absentee voting is facetious; you’re there in person, just in your car. His other arguments were that the counties are required to protect ballot secrecy and that voters personally sign the poll list and place the ballot in the tabulation machines. Why the Supreme Court accepted these arguments is baffling, too. Privacy protection is required by counties, and the Supreme Court’s ruling that they aren’t doing it without seeing the implementation seems pejorative against the counties using curbside voting.
The practice was allowed in 2016 and 2018, and Mr. Merrill did not object then.
Philip VanWiltenburg, Accokeek