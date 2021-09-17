I spent the next month and more than $1,000 rehabbing the apartment just to have the next set of tenants do the exact same thing. They paid the bare minimum to get in and never paid me again. In court, they didn’t have to prove they lost jobs from the pandemic; they didn’t have to file for the government rental relief; they just didn’t have to pay me. I could tell the judge wanted to evict them, but his hands were tied. Finally, six months later, they didn’t show up for a court date and he did evict them. All told, I lost more than $8,000 and still have credit card debt that I wouldn’t have if I had received what I was due.