In one sentence, Lynn Fitch demonstrated the spurious nature of her argument. After noting that the Roe opinion included concerns about women’s lives and futures without the right to choose, Ms. Fitch wrote, “But in the intervening years, it has become easier for women to reach the very pinnacle of our success, economically and socially, fully independent of the right those seven male justices bestowed upon us.” Leaving aside the misstatements about women achieving economic equality and that the reproductive right was “bestowed upon us” by the court, logic tells us that because we have had access to that reproductive right during the intervening years when women made such progress economically and socially, one cannot argue that our successes were unrelated to having been able to exercise that right.