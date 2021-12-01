Ms. Fitch argued that “it is the core principle of democratic self-governance that U.S. citizens act on hard issues through the men and women they elect and can hold accountable at the ballot box.” Ms. Fitch is one of numerous “officials” who tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election, despite overwhelming and uncontroverted evidence that the election was free and fair. Ms. Fitch no more wants Americans to be able to hold their elected officials accountable at the ballot box than she wants American women to have agency over the decisions they make with regard to whether they want to procreate or to subject their bodies and their lives to the trials of pregnancy, delivery and motherhood.
Ms. Fitch does not speak for most women, and those women who value and want better lives for each other should not listen to her.
Thankful Vanderstar, Silver Spring
In one sentence, Lynn Fitch demonstrated the spurious nature of her argument. After noting that the Roe opinion included concerns about women’s lives and futures without the right to choose, Ms. Fitch wrote, “But in the intervening years, it has become easier for women to reach the very pinnacle of our success, economically and socially, fully independent of the right those seven male justices bestowed upon us.” Leaving aside the misstatements about women achieving economic equality and that the reproductive right was “bestowed upon us” by the court, logic tells us that because we have had access to that reproductive right during the intervening years when women made such progress economically and socially, one cannot argue that our successes were unrelated to having been able to exercise that right.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, nearly 1 in 4 women in the United States have exercised that right by the age of 45. Women’s progress is inseparable from women’s reproductive rights.
Robin Baxter, St. Michaels, Md.
Lynn Fitch wrote that Roe v. Wade “took abortion policymaking out of the hands of the people.” But as Ms. Fitch surely knows, that is exactly the role of the courts when a law violates individuals’ constitutional rights. She may argue that the Constitution does not guarantee pregnant women the right to have an abortion, but, if it does, courts must invalidate laws that curtail this right.
Jeffrey Tureck, Springfield
The Supreme Court’s decision in Roe was predicated on the holding in Griswold v. Connecticut that the Constitution had “penumbras” that encompassed a right of privacy. For the court to overturn Roe, it will need to hold that Griswold was wrongly decided and that nothing in the Constitution creates a right of privacy. As night follows the day, individual states will again be permitted to criminalize contraceptive use, homosexual conduct, same-sex marriage and similar “privacy” rights that have flowed from Griswold.
David Tillotson, Washington
I’m confused. My Nov. 29 copy of The Post contained the Mississippi attorney general’s argument for overturning the almost 49-year-old constitutional precedent of Roe v. Wade. Were her brief in the case and her argument before the Supreme Court not sufficient forums for her opinion?
On second thought, Post readers may need even more clarity on Lynn Fitch’s view that it is “almost paternalistic” for the court to protect the rights belonging to half of U.S. citizens.
Will Layman, Washington
Lynn Fitch’s op-ed missed the most important point.
Abortion has probably existed since people have existed, and it always will exist. The only question is whether they will be done safely by medical professionals or whether living and breathing women will have the bad luck to be poor and live in states where abortions will be done be incompetent people, resulting in the deaths of thousands of women.
Paul M. Bessel, Silver Spring
Lynn Fitch commented “When the Supreme Court decided Roe, it took abortion policymaking out of the hands of the people.” I would say it put it right where it belongs: with the woman and her doctor.
It shouldn’t matter which state one lives in: A woman in this country should be able to get a safe, legal abortion. Not just the women of means, who have telecommuting, maternity leave and business opportunities (as Ms. Fitch helpfully pointed out) and can travel to get abortions, but the women of no means, who have none of that.
Petrina Murphy, Oakton
Lynn Fitch must think she lives in some kind of Scandinavian dream world where women are able to reach “the very pinnacle” of success despite an unwanted pregnancy because of their supposed easy access to parental leave, “flexible work schedules, telecommuting and independent business opportunities.” And let’s not forget how men are stepping up to do their share of work in the home!
The reality in her state is much harsher: Mississippi’s poverty rate is the highest among the 50 states, and its median household income is the lowest. Its educational attainment is 49th of the 50 states. Only two states have a higher percentage of workers earning the federal minimum wage or less. And Mississippi is No. 1 among the states in the percentage of single-mother-led households with children under 18.
Pregnancy and parenthood are never easy or cheap, but they are vastly more difficult for women with limited income, education or support from a partner. How can Ms. Fitch or any politician so blithely dismiss the realities of women’s lives as they set about ending access to safe abortion in this country?
Barbara E. Taylor, Arlington