The beautiful May 6 Metro photograph “The storm before the calm,” which depicted ominous dark clouds above Middletown, succeeded in its purpose of giving visual emphasis to a regional rainy day. However, looking a little closer at the photograph revealed the effects of a century of neglected infrastructure.
The ugliness of tilting telephone poles filling the sky with sagging wires has become so commonplace across the country that we have come to accept the uglification of our man-made and natural beauty as something “normal.” It doesn’t have to be this way. Congress needs to pass the substantial infrastructure bill to finally bring us out of the 19th century. We deserve better in the 21st century.