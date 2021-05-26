May 26, 2021 at 9:03 p.m. UTCTerry J. Harbonic’s objection to “Paying for others’ education” [Letters, May 18] holds about as much logic as objecting to Medicare payments because others had to pay their own medical bills in the past. Progress has to start at some point. Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightEducation advances a society. Making it free or affordable helps that goal. Sharon A.F. Miken, Lewes, Del. Read more letters to the editor. comment CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.Loading...View more