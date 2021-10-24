But Pusey and Estabrook would be among the first to also note that it took two decades of political work and vision by then-Rep. Gilbert Gude (R-Md.) in whose district much of the canal lay, and Sen. Charles McC. Mathias Jr. (R) and Sen. J. Glenn Beall Jr. (R), also from Maryland. Their persistence, as well as broad public support from birdwatchers, canoeists and many others, including Boy Scouts who could obtain Scout patches and medals for hiking the canal, carried the day. The Gude-Beall legislation was signed into law in 1971, designating the canal and its towpath as a national historical park.
And U.S. 70 was built to carry the auto traffic that would have smothered the canal. Gude was also thinking ahead when he opposed a major highway to be built through Rock Creek Park. Gude wrote two books about the Potomac River and its contributions to the area.
David O’Bryon, Deale
The writer served on the late representative Gilbert Gude’s staff.