Opinion: Why would a parent work herself into poverty?
May 11, 2021 at 9:01 p.m. UTC
In her May 9 Sunday Opinion column, “Can we all get vaccinated and get back to work?,” Kathleen Parker applauded the governor of Montana for effectively removing the federally added $300 weekly unemployment benefit because it reduces the incentive to return to work.
The Montana minimum wage, Ms. Parker reported, is $8.65 per hour or $17,300 per year, just under the poverty level for two people. Should she be surprised that a parent with one child would be reluctant to return to work for wages that don’t lift them out of poverty?