The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments says the toll from Frederick to Rockville could be nearly $50 each way. The plan would adversely affect six national park sites and dozens of local parks, 1,500 acres of forest canopy, 30 miles of streams and 50 acres of wetlands. The plan to widen the highways could increase greenhouse gases. In the draft environmental impact statement, a chart shows that afternoon northbound traffic on 270’s regular lanes will be slower if the toll lanes are built. The plan to widen 495 and 270 makes absolutely no sense and should be stopped.
Rebecca Batt, Rockville
The Nov. 29 Commuter page in the Metro section paired the article “As climate change shapes agenda, Biden promises a push on electric cars” and the continuation of “Md. toll lane plan may face lawsuits.” Missing from these articles was the connection between our highway and land-use decisions, which force people to drive long distances for work and basic needs — a main driver of climate pollution in our region and many other metro areas. While electric vehicles are essential to reducing the climate impacts of our transportation system, recent studies show that electrification alone won’t get us to our climate targets.
A future of highway expansions serving giant fleets of electric cars won’t sufficiently reduce greenhouse gas emissions — or improve roadway safety, help working-class households afford multiple cars to access jobs and services, or keep us from spending our days sitting in traffic. The good news is building walkable, inclusive, transit-oriented communities and addressing the east-west jobs imbalance will not only lower emissions; they will also offer equity, livability and many other co-benefits — and people want this, unlike an expanded Beltway and more traffic.
Bill Pugh, Washington
The writer is a senior policy fellow with the Coalition for Smarter Growth.