But this nomination itself calls into question Judge Barrett’s integrity. Given the election-year, warp-speed handling of her nomination by the GOP-controlled Senate — in contrast with its refusal to consider the 2016 nomination of Judge Merrick Garland because it was deemed vitally important that the voters have a say regarding the next justice — we already know Judge Barrett is perfectly willing to turn a blind eye to hypocrisy when it is to her benefit. This demonstrates a character weakness unbecoming of a traffic court judge, let alone a justice of the Supreme Court.

Of course, Judge Barrett could prove me wrong by vowing not to be sworn in unless and until Mr. Trump is officially declared the winner of the upcoming election. I’m not holding my breath, however.

Jerry Edelstein, Arlington

If Amy Coney Barrett is as truly outstanding and zealously honorable as we have been told — qualified and prepared to serve on the Supreme Court for the next 30 or 40 years, bringing the country back together and ruling fairly on how the Constitution protects diverse Americans with beliefs and experiences totally foreign to her own — she will withdraw her name from consideration until after the election.

Otherwise, she will spend the coming decades as the asterisk justice, selected and rushed through confirmation because of her political ideology, receiving the minimum votes necessary to confirm and representing the most divisive and incompetent administration in modern U.S. history.

Perhaps, with her outstanding qualifications, she could overcome such bias — as African Americans have been unable to do for hundreds of years — but is this really how she wants to spend the rest of her life?