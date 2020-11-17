Despite lacking any credible evidence, Mr. Trump’s claims of fraud are echoed by his minions in Congress, wannabes and followers. This, then, undermines our democracy to the delight of autocrats around the world who tell the people in their countries that democracy is phony and that even Americans say that is so, up to and including the president of the United States.
By undermining Americans’ faith in our own governing system and diminishing the esteem with which we are regarded around the world, Mr. Trump remains true to his character; caring more about his own interests than those of our nation. And in doing so, Mr. Trump is saving his most dangerous pronouncements for — hopefully — his final ones.
Paul Schlesinger, Falls Church