Wilson broke up more monopolies than any president since; he helped the consumer by lowering the tariff on foreign consumer goods; he attacked child labor and got much of it ended; he limited work shifts of railroad workers to eight hours per day instead of forcing them to work nearly endless shifts on longer routes; he established workers’ compensation insurance for federal workers, encouraging private employers to do the same; he abolished corporal punishment on U.S. ships; he established the Federal Reserve System; and he appointed his friend Louis Brandeis as the first Jewish person on the Supreme Court.
After the Allied victory in World War I, he got most nations to agree to the establishment of the League of Nations, the ancestor of the United Nations, and he suffered a stroke on a strenuous tour of the West to try to persuade isolationists to let the United States join the institution; had they agreed to join, the next world war might have been prevented.
Wilson’s achievements dwarf those of any president in my lifetime. Racial history is an important issue in U.S. history, but it is myopic to think that it is the only important issue.
Joseph Le Blanc, Arlington