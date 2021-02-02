These call boxes celebrate the centennial for the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote. These cast-iron relics house sculptures by Charles Bergen, Washington sculptor and architect. They commemorate such notable women as Flora Molton, gospel and blues singer; Alma Thomas, Washington Color School artist; and Katharine Graham, the former publisher of The Post. The efforts of Mr. Kelly and sculptor Bergen are turning D.C. into a showplace for fine public art, in league with Rome.
Carol Morgan, Washington