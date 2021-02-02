John Kelly’s Jan. 31 Metro column, “Before cellphones and radio, D.C.’s safety depended on call boxes,” directed attention to the often overlooked examples of fine public art that grace this city. In addition to the call boxes Mr. Kelly mentioned, there are eight others in the downtown area that deserve a visit, which Mr. Kelly detailed in an earlier  column

These call boxes celebrate the centennial for the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote. These cast-iron relics house sculptures by Charles Bergen, Washington sculptor and architect. They commemorate such notable women as Flora Molton, gospel and blues singer; Alma Thomas, Washington Color School artist; and Katharine Graham, the former publisher of The Post. The efforts of Mr. Kelly and sculptor Bergen are turning D.C. into a showplace for fine public art, in league with Rome.

Carol Morgan, Washington