Books such as “The Dictator’s Handbook: Why Bad Behavior is Almost Always Good Politics,” by Bruce Bueno de Mesquita and Alastair Smith, explain well what the costs of authoritarianism (often faux democracy) are for a country. Average citizens in authoritarian states are sicker, poorer and treated more violently. Corruption is not a “bug” of the system but a tool for perpetuating power. “But the United States has these problems, too,” some say. They ain’t seen nuttin’; these problems are far worse in authoritarian states. Words such as “socialism” or “capitalism” are just branding. When political power comes from the collusion of a clique and not broad social assent, that society gets robbed to pay the clique, regardless of the economic brand autocrats adopt.
Thus, part of the drive to save democracy should be reminding Americans that their well-being is at stake. Governance style directly affects their health and wealth. Americans should vote accordingly.
Curtis G. Miller, Arlington