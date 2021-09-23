We can expect that with President Biden’s decision to move the war on terrorism “over the horizon,” the use of these types of drone strikes will increase, and, with them, more innocent lives will be lost.
We want the war on terrorism to be invisible to us, with few or no American casualties. Our elected representatives in Congress seem happy with the status quo. There has not been enough public accountability for what is done in our name, and we are all complicit if we do not demand change.
George Kaplan , Colora, Md.