The drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians, most of them children, has been called a “horrible mistake” by our military [“U.S. confesses tragic ‘mistake’ in Kabul strike,” front page, Sept. 18]. Unfortunately, it is not an isolated incident in the war on terrorism.

The attack seems to be an example of a so-called signature strike, in which the target is identified not by on-the-ground intelligence but by a certain “signature” of terrorist activity — not well defined — as viewed from aerial surveillance. These types of drone strikes have been used by the United States in the Middle East, and innocent people are often victims.

We can expect that with President Biden’s decision to move the war on terrorism “over the horizon,” the use of these types of drone strikes will increase, and, with them, more innocent lives will be lost.

We want the war on terrorism to be invisible to us, with few or no American casualties. Our elected representatives in Congress seem happy with the status quo. There has not been enough public accountability for what is done in our name, and we are all complicit if we do not demand change.

George Kaplan , Colora, Md.