One of my father’s favorite adages was, to paraphrase Dale Carnegie, “The sweetest sound anyone will ever hear is the sound of their own name.” My dad walked that walk, too, always learning and saying the names of people he met.
I was reminded of that when I read about the death of John L. Moylan [“High school principal shaped ambitious curriculum at a sports powerhouse,” Obituaries, Feb. 6]. Mr. Moylan was the principal at DeMatha High School during my years there, from 1967 to 1971. In those days, DeMatha’s student body numbered 400 to 500 students. When Mr. Moylan walked the halls or attended school functions and athletic events, he commanded authority, a respectful and gentle authority, expressed by how many students he acknowledged by name. Even those who hadn’t been brought to his attention by conduct or academic issues got a “Hello, Mr. (student’s name).” It struck me then as something special, and it still does.