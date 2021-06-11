Regarding the June 9 Metro article “Va. teacher to return to work after suspension”:

So, Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin thinks allowing a teacher who hurts children to return to his job is “a win for religious freedom.” The First Amendment allows Tanner Cross to believe what he wants and pray where he likes. It does not entitle him to a job educating children when he cannot properly support all the children in his care. 

Has religious freedom in the United States really come to mean that people can cause whatever harm to others they believe their religion calls on them to inflict but face no consequences? What happened to the idea that our constitutional rights also come with responsibilities? If Mr. Cross’s religion dictates to him that he cannot do his job fully and call transgender students by their true names and genders, he should resign. Or Loudoun County schools should terminate his contract immediately.

Tony SperanzaSilver Spring