Has religious freedom in the United States really come to mean that people can cause whatever harm to others they believe their religion calls on them to inflict but face no consequences? What happened to the idea that our constitutional rights also come with responsibilities? If Mr. Cross’s religion dictates to him that he cannot do his job fully and call transgender students by their true names and genders, he should resign. Or Loudoun County schools should terminate his contract immediately.
Tony Speranza, Silver Spring