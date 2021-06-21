This argument might be correct if the basket of goods and services produced by the economy were fixed, but it is fallacious once we recognize that shifting the income distribution would also shift the composition of production. If the rich spend less and everyone else spends more, the economy will produce fewer luxury goods but more food and health care. Progressive taxation of income or wealth can indeed reduce inequality — and probably better so than taxing consumption, which is inherently regressive because the rich save a higher share of their income than everyone else.
John Shea, Ellicott City
The writer was deputy assistant secretary at the Treasury Department’s Office of Economic Policy from 2010 to 2011.