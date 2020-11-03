I agree with the Oct. 30 letter “A mission for 38 states” that the electoral college is antidemocratic. However, I would remind readers of the 2000 election, the winner of which was declared in a 5-to-4 decision of the Supreme Court after 35 days of wrangling over the vote count in a single state, Florida. Solidly blue and red states (e.g., California and Texas) were not in play. If the electoral college is abandoned in favor of electing the president by popular vote, every vote in every state will be in play and challenged when the national tally is close: Florida 2000 times 50 equals chaos. We should be careful what we wish for.