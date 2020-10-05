The insulin situation is even more dire than reported in the Oct. 1 news article “No proof of Trump’s boast on insulin cost.”

Many people with diabetes have been traveling to Canada to purchase their insulin because the prices are so much more reasonable there. But, because President Trump has mishandled the pandemic, Americans can no longer cross the border to Canada. People with diabetes, who suffer more seriously from the novel coronavirus, are struggling to control their condition — a condition that is considered preexisting and that insurance companies may no longer be required to cover if Mr. Trump has his way in the Supreme Court. 

People with diabetes have nothing to cheer about. 

Emily Spitzer, Bethesda