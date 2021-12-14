The Dec. 8 news article “Panel on high court notes public support for term limits” addressed recommendations in a report from the bipartisan panel of legal scholars regarding the Supreme Court. The court as configured is no longer able to be a fair arbiter of the law or Constitution, and thus we need a change. However, adding more bodies or imposing term limits doesn’t address the problem we have now of egregious political imbalance in a court whose Solomonic feature is to be apolitical.

Thus, I recommend: (1) appointing a standing bipartisan committee whose purpose is to study and make recommendations to the court, giving the president only a ceremonial role in appointing them, and (2) requiring the court to maintain a composition at all times of five from one party and four from the other for a semblance of balance and with one party having the extra vote at any given point but rotating who is in the majority.

To be clear, even if a Republican is president and the open seat is left by a Democrat, the committee must choose the Democrat — and vice versa.

I hope Democrats start taking the court seriously. Otherwise, we might as well adopt Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s suggestion that the court has no business deciding on such difficult things as abortion and should take the “neutral” stance of deferring to the states — and then we can eliminate the need for a Supreme Court altogether.   

Barbara Elisse Najar, Potomac