Thus, I recommend: (1) appointing a standing bipartisan committee whose purpose is to study and make recommendations to the court, giving the president only a ceremonial role in appointing them, and (2) requiring the court to maintain a composition at all times of five from one party and four from the other for a semblance of balance and with one party having the extra vote at any given point but rotating who is in the majority.
To be clear, even if a Republican is president and the open seat is left by a Democrat, the committee must choose the Democrat — and vice versa.
I hope Democrats start taking the court seriously. Otherwise, we might as well adopt Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s suggestion that the court has no business deciding on such difficult things as abortion and should take the “neutral” stance of deferring to the states — and then we can eliminate the need for a Supreme Court altogether.
Barbara Elisse Najar, Potomac