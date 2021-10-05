Kathleen Parker’s Oct. 3 op-ed reminded me so much of the White South’s lament over the rise of the civil rights movement in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, it was uncanny. Like then, Ms. Parker’s main argument is that men (and boys) are being deprived of their cultural position vis-a-vis women. And just like the period of the civil rights movement, it wasn’t so much that Blacks were being elevated above Whites; it was merely that Whites were losing their culturally and legally privileged superiority over Black people. Black people were earning their right to be treated equally.