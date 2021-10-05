Persistent women throughout history have been silenced — burned for witchcraft or sent to insane asylums. It’s so easy to blame Title IX and women’s sports when a wrestling team gets cut. What about a woman’s right to varsity sport options? The obvious answer is just adjusting to a reasonable level extraordinarily bloated spending on sacred football and basketball programs. It is easy and insidiously and blindly wrong to simply blame women instead.
Who earns approximately 80 percent of each dollar a man earns? Has it been fathers or mothers who have been more financially affected by the pandemic? Who faces more discrimination and harassment in the workplace? How many women must be heard versus a single man’s voice to be believed?
Girls and women are making strides. More role models and opportunities are available to them. But look around: Are there not many more male superheroes? Are there not many more male world leaders and executives? Just like any good team, it is good for our society when more of us succeed. We all need and should want to do our part to earn our place in this world.
Beth M. Ennis, Bethesda
Kathleen Parker’s Oct. 3 op-ed reminded me so much of the White South’s lament over the rise of the civil rights movement in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, it was uncanny. Like then, Ms. Parker’s main argument is that men (and boys) are being deprived of their cultural position vis-a-vis women. And just like the period of the civil rights movement, it wasn’t so much that Blacks were being elevated above Whites; it was merely that Whites were losing their culturally and legally privileged superiority over Black people. Black people were earning their right to be treated equally.
In a society in which one group is culturally and legally privileged, losing those privileged positions is always perceived as being treated unfairly. So it is with the incredibly successful feminist movement. As women gained more and more equality (still not fully), men were beginning to feel discriminated against. But simply put, as one group rises closer to full equality, the members of the formerly privileged group necessarily feel diminished. It’s only natural.
Men just need help learning what it means “to be a man” in this new world.
Norman Michael Harman,
Harpers Ferry, W.Va.
Kathleen Parker seems to think the pendulum has swung too far in favor of girls. She derided people who said, “If girls were to succeed, boys would sometimes lose and, well, too bad. Hadn’t they had the upper hand long enough?” Yes, they have. And yes, it’s hard on boys when they lose out. But they still have ample opportunity to compete! And no barriers exist to hold them down. Girls have not always had that luxury, and they still don’t.
I am a mother of a son and a daughter. They are both in college. Each deserves every opportunity to succeed. But my daughter’s path to success is not smoother than my son’s. Even if they had the same major with the same grade point average from the same school, he would almost certainly be offered a higher starting salary and earn more throughout his career. Equality? Not yet.
Nancy Bradford, Annapolis